Former first lady Melania Trump makes a rare appearance on the Republican convention’s last night

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump were at the Republican National Convention on its last night. Their presence Thursday was a rare appearance in support of former President Donald Trump’s third bid for president. The former first lady and the former president’s eldest daughter have largely steered clear of the campaign trail this year, a contrast with Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns when both played a larger role. Neither spoke to delegates. With Melania Trump absent for the first three days of the convention, speakers looked to paint a sympathetic portrait of Trump by sharing anecdotes of warm interactions between him and their children.

