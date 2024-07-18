HOME breaks ground on next phase of Patriot Place affordable housing in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Housing Opportunity Enterprises, also known as HOME, the public housing authority for the City of El Paso, broke ground today on the next phase of their Patriot Place affordable housing in Northeast El Paso.

Patriot Place is located at 9500 Kenworthy Dr.

Patriot Place will provide affordable housing with a preference for veterans and their families. HOME says this is a milestone for them in providing affordable housing to those who have served the country.

City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and HOME CEO Gerald Cichon, among others, were part of the breaking ground event who spoke.

HOME says this new phase is a $32.8 million dollar investment. HOME says Patriot Place IIA and IIB will offer modern affordable housing for the area.