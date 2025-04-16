ABC-7 First Alert: Near-record heat today & light winds, strong winds tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for our next wind event which will impact your Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Today we will see winds but they will be on the low-end windy side with winds gusts expected to reach 30-35 MPH. We could see patchy blowing dust and sand as well today along with warmer temps. El Paso we are expected to reach a high of 94, Las Cruces we are expected to reach 91.

Thursday strong winds will arrive peaking at 50 MPH. Those winds will also be accompanied by blowing dust and sand as well as critical fire danger in the region.

Weather alerts have been issued for Thursday:

Friday expect similar conditions with wind gusts peaking at 50 MPH.