Lack of mental health providers affecting Texas and the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a lack of all different types of mental health providers in Texas, but it is particularly affecting the community of El Paso. "Rural and border areas tend to be most impacted with lack of mental health," said Kristine M. Glass, MD Psychiatrist, physician and assistant professor at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

Vanessa Macias is an El Pasoan who struggles with mental health, says more people should get into the field. "Since it's such a taboo thing, a lot of providers don't really look into it or they don't feel the need to come to work into the field, but it's a necessity," said Macias. "I myself struggle with mental health. I'm myself seek, help. And I get it through therapy services, through psychiatric services, through counseling. I have relatives. I have friends that get mental mental health help. And it's. It's a struggle. It's an everyday thing. It's not easy."

I went to Texas Tech Health El Paso to ask a mental health professional how this is affecting El Paso and Dr. Glass said "the impact is unable to adequately treat things like depression, anxiety, PTSD and substance use. So sometimes, when these mental health concerns go untreated for a while, there's an impact to the individual. And then sometimes their families and the community."

A report from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows there is only 8 psychiatrists for every 100,000 people in El Paso County. I also asked if everyone needs to see a psychiatrist when struggling with mental health. Dr. Glass also said "Not everyone needs to see a psychiatrist there's different types of mental health clinicians. There's counselors, social workers. What we call therapists as well." She also says there are changes in El Paso that are trying to improve things "Having the medical school here is very helpful to train individuals with the cultural knowledge of the area and the expertise."

Dr. Glass said another thing that could help is "Irecruitment, and, outreach, spreading the word about working in mental health." She says this could make a big difference in someone's life. If you need mental health support at any time you can always dial 988, which is the national suicide and crisis hotline.