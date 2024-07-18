Project 2028: GOP officials jockey during Republican National Convention for future White House runs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — There is plenty of jockeying happening at the Republican National Convention among the party’s potential 2028 presidential contenders. They’re using the gathering in Milwaukee as a testing ground and contemplating their own futures in a post-Trump party. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom ran this year, spoke to delegates from Iowa, which hosts the first 2028 caucus. Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia made rounds with media and delegates. Another former Trump rival, Nikki Haley, explained herself carefully in a primetime speech endorsing Trump. But party elder Newt Gingrich said it may all be for naught. He said Trump’s vice presidential pick, JD Vance, is the clear heir apparent.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.