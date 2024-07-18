Syrian President Assad’s Baath Party clinches control of parliament, election results show

DAMASCUS (AP) — Results of Syria’s parliamentary elections show that President Bashar Assad’s Baath Party has won a majority of seats, as expected. The elections for 250 parliamentary seats were held Monday in government-held areas of the country. All 185 candidates from the Baath Party and its allies won seats, an increase from the 177 seats won by the coalition in 2020. The vote is the fourth since the country’s civil war began in March 2011. With Assad facing term limits that would end his presidency in 2028, the next parliament is widely expected to try to pass a constitutional amendment to extend his term.

