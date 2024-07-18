The Ukrainian army pulls out from another eastern village as Russia smashes defensive positions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Kyiv official says Ukraine’s army has pulled out from a village in the eastern Donetsk region, surrendering another front-line position as Russian forces blast Ukrainian defenses in a relentless onslaught. The official said Thursday the village of Urozhaine was reduced to rubble and rendered indefensible. Russia seized Urozhaine in the early days of the war that began after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Ukrainian troops recaptured it almost a year ago. Russia has deployed devastating firepower as it pursues a summer offensive that has reduced towns and villages to ruins, denying Ukrainians defensive cover.

