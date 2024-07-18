US announces $325 million in funding to boost Puerto Rico solar projects as outages persist

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says $325 million in federal funds will be available for solar and battery storage installations across Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory struggles with chronic power outages. The U.S. Department of Energy program will target community centers and healthcare facilities, as well as common areas in subsidized, multi-family housing. Thursday’s announcement comes amid widespread anger over outages that repeatedly leave Puerto Ricans in the dark on an island of 3.2 million people with a more than 40% poverty rate where not everyone can afford a generator. Officials say the outages also endanger the lives of those who depend on oxygen, refrigerated insulin and dialysis machines.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.