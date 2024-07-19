Biden’s ability to win back skeptical Democrats tested at a perilous moment for his campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a week of campaign stops, interviews and a determined drive to confront Republican Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s efforts to revive his campaign have not softened the push for him to exit the race. Biden has weighty options before him this weekend. Almost 35 Democrats in Congress say it’s time for Biden to step aside — 12 coming forward on Friday alone — with more lawmakers expected to speak out in the days ahead. From his beach home in Delaware, Biden, 81, is isolating with a COVID infection, but the president’s team vows insisted he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week to counter what he called a “dark vision” laid out by Trump.

