Maryland announces civil lawsuit in case involving demands of sex for rent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general has filed a civil lawsuit against an Eastern Shore landlord and his company, alleging a pattern of gender-based housing discrimination and sexual harassment that involved demands for sex in exchange for rent. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said Friday the lawsuit was filed in Wicomico County Circuit Court. It the first case to be brought by the attorney general’s Civil Rights Division, which was formed in January. The lawsuit has been filed against Eric Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group, LLC. An attorney for Sessoms did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

