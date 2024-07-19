South Korea restarts blaring propaganda broadcasts to retaliate against North’s trash balloon flying

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has restarted anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts across the border in response to North Korea’s resumption of trash-carrying balloon launches. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says its front-line loudspeaker broadcasts were conducted between Thursday evening and Friday morning in areas where North Korea floated the balloons. The South Korean broadcasts could trigger an angry response from North Korea which is extremely sensitive to any outside attempt to undermine its political system. South Korea said North Korea floated the balloons on Thursday afternoon in its seventh such balloon campaign since late May.

