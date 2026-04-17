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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, windy Friday

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Updated
today at 6:35 AM
Published 5:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will round out the workweek with some winds, dry conditions, and fire risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Warning for Doña Ana County and Las Cruces:

Fire Weather Watch in effect from April 17, 12:00 PM MDT until April 17, 08:00 PM MDT

This morning we woke to temps in the low 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will climb to above average El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83, Las Cruces 80.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected to pick up mid afternoon. We could see patchy blowing dust and sand.

Saturday a cold front will enter the region dropping temps to the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

Also Sunday rain chances enter our forecast.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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