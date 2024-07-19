Trump returns to the campaign trail in Michigan with new running mate by his side

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Donald Trump will hold his first public campaign rally since he was injured in an assassination attempt, an event in the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate. The joint rally with Ohio Sen. JD Vance on Saturday is the first for the pair since they officially became the GOP’s nominees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Michigan is one of the crucial swing states expected to determine the outcome of the presidential election. With Vance by his side, Trump will deliver remarks in Grand Rapids, a historically Republican stronghold that has trended increasingly blue in recent elections.

