A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone while visiting their grandmother’s home in Tennessee. The county prosecutor, Frederick Agee, says he has seen security video that shows the older child using bedding to suffocate her cousin in the top bunk as they shared a bedroom. Agee says the child died on July 15. They brought the charges after obtaining the video on Wednesday. The prosecutor says he will ask a judge to move the girl’s criminal case to adult court.

