Chicago mail carrier killed on her route

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a mail carrier was fatally shot while walking a route in Chicago. Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service are offering up to $250,000 for tips that solve the case. Octavia Redmond was shot shortly before noon Friday on Chicago’s South Side. The 48-year-old Redmond had delivered mail for more than 15 years. Moments before the shooting, James McGee said he was working in his yard when he and Redmond exchanged greetings and talked about the nice weather. Kim Sanders, who works in the neighborhood, says her heart is “shattered.”

