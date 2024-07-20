Skip to Content
El Paso Animal Services to host “Pool Pawty Pet Event”

Published 7:33 AM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services will host its "Pool Pawty Pet Event" on Saturday, July 20.

Entertainment for pets and owners will be featured in the form of a Doggy Splash Zone, a Doggy Bikini Contest, pet massages, food, games, and music.

Free pet microchipping services and low-cost vaccinations will also be provided for dogs and cats.

The event will happen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the El Paso Animal Services Center, located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

Tony Gutierrez

