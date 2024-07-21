Hollywood reacts to Joe Biden exiting the presidential race
Hollywood was quick to react to the news that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Democratic supporter Barbra Streisand wrote Sunday on X that people should be grateful for what she called “his upholding of our democracy.” While many paid tribute to Biden’s tenure as president, others wondered about the future. Cher wrote on X that she was “tortured” by the development because she doesn’t believe the Democrats can win without Biden. She said it was time to think “way outside the box” and proposed a split ticket.