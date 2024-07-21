US official says Biden’s meeting with Netanyahu remains on track, despite withdrawal from race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House this week as planned, despite Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. That’s according to a person familiar with Biden’s schedule. The official spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The official said the exact timing of the meeting has not been established because Biden is recovering from COVID-19. Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver an address to Congress on Wednesday.

