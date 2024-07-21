Venezuelan opposition voters band to safeguard election, warning of the ruling party’s tricks

SABANETA, Venezuela (AP) — Unlike previous elections in Venezuela, thousands of supporters of the typically fractured opposition have agreed to organize, mobilize and support voters during the highly anticipated July 28 presidential contest. The main opposition coalition is banking on their efforts to get people to the polls to vote as well as to deter government actors from intimidating or coercing voters. The lack of a truly independent electoral authority also makes such work critical for the opposition alliance’s ability to verify or contest the outcome. Some are holding raffles and selling traditional tamale-like hallacas to raise funds to print promotional materials, buy gasoline to transport voters and cook meals for supporters.

