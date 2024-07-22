Assailant kills and wounds several people at a care home in central Croatia, police say

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say an assailant entered an elderly care home on Monday, killing and wounding several people. Media reports said five people were shot dead in the facility in the town of Daruvar, in central Croatia. The Index news portal said a number of other people are still receiving medical assistance. Index says the suspect fled the scene but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

