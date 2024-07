EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Central neighborhood association will host a discussion regarding the El Paso Independent School DIstrict school closures. It will happen June 22nd at the Grandview Senior Center on 3134 Jefferson Avenue from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It will be a joint meeting with the Coldwell Elementary PTO. Special guests include city representative Jose acevedo and Episd trustee dr. Jack Loveridge.