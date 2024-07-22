Fort Bliss man wounded in East El Paso shooting dies, another one remains hospitalized

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department continues investigating an East El Paso shooting that happened early Sunday morning which has now become a murder investigation.

According to a report by El Paso Police, Patrol Officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Legendz Bar at Vista Del Sol and Zaragoza in East El Paso.

Authorities said two men from Fort Bliss were injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. Crimes Against Persons Unit and Criminalistics Unit assisted the investigation.

Documents said a 24-year-old Hispanic man died at the hospital Sunday afternoon and a 26-year-old black male remains hospitalized.

"Detectives are asking anyone with any information on this deadly shooting to call El Paso Police at (915)832-4400 or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS)," police officials added.

ABC-7 has reached out to Fort Bliss officials to learn more about how soldiers are being taken care of and to possibly confirm the identities of both males.