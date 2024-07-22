Man dies after being struck by lightning on Germany’s highest peak

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has died after being hit by lightning near the summit of Germany’s highest peak. The 18-year-old resident of western Germany was one of a group of three young men who took the mountain railway up the Zugspitze late Sunday afternoon and then continued to the summit, which is a climb of about 80 meters (260 feet) from a terrace used by many visitors. Police on Monday say that lightning struck repeatedly as the men descended from the summit and the 18-year-old suffered a fatal electric shock, police said. Recovery efforts were complicated by the ongoing storm.

