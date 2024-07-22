New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to host public safety town hall in Las Cruces on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday afternoon that she will be hosting a town hall on public safety in Las Cruces on Thursday at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

“Ensuring the safety and security of every New Mexican remains my top priority,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a statement. “The town hall in Las Cruces this Thursday is an opportunity to hear directly from New Mexicans grappling with the state's crime problem and collaborate as a community on effective strategies to enhance public safety statewide.”

The town hall is on Thursday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001. The public is invited to attend.

Gov. Lujan Grisham recently called a special legislative session focused on public safety issues. The proclamation for the special session issued by the governor listed a series of important issues to be addressed, falling under the main categories of criminal competency, mental health treatment standards, crime reporting, pedestrian safety, gun violence, organized crime, drug overdoses, and recent fires.

The proclamation was signed July 17, the special session was convened July 18, and was adjourned later the same day. One bill was passed that included funding for various projects, including funding for the South Fork and Salt fire responses and recoveries, pilot projects, healthcare, and resources for the courts, along with funding for the session itself.

Gov. Lujan Grisham issued a statement July 18 expressing frustration with the special session's lack of action, stating "This was one of the most disappointing days of my career, and the public should be outraged."

The event will be streamed live online on the Governor’s Facebook page and open to the media.

Additional town hall events focused on public safety will be taking place around the state in the near future.