ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Near record-highs today in the Borderland, warm work week ahead

We hit 96 degrees yesterday which surpassed previous set record high of 92 (2018). Today we are on track for near record-highs in the Borderland. The forecasted high is 92, the set record is 92 (1995). Likewise, we will see windy conditions.

For your Easter Week, it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As we go into Easter Weekend, a "cool" front will arrive which will bring highs down to the mid to upper 70s by Easter Day.