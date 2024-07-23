Lawyer for man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students wants trial moved to Boise

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in 2022 are urging a judge to move his murder trial out of the county. They say intense media coverage and public interest make it impossible for him to get a fair trial, so it should be moved to Boise, almost 300 miles away. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he opposes moving the trial. He says the case has received national and international attention so taking it away from the county would not affect a potential jurors’ familiarity with the case. The two sides are scheduled to argue their positions at an Aug. 29 hearing.

