Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say one of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway. Illinois State Police say the Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. No injuries were reported. The Wienermobile was later hauled away on a flatbed truck. A spokesperson for the Oscar Mayer brand, which has several Wienermobiles, tells the Chicago Sun-Times it’s “grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries.”

