A committee approves bill to regulate Turkey’s stray dog population, raising mass killing fears
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish parliamentary commission has approved a bill aimed at regulating the country’s large stray dog population. The bill, approved late Tuesday, is raising concerns among animal rights advocates who fear many of the dogs would be killed or end up in neglected and overcrowded shelters. It is also pitting the activists against advocates for safer streets. The proposed legislation is now set to be submitted to the full assembly for a final vote, where it is likely to pass. It is unclear if it will be addressed before the parliament breaks for summer. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling party proposed the bill, estimates that around 4 million stray dogs roam Turkey’s streets and rural areas.