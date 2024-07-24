Doña Ana County announces finalists for next County Manager

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners has released the names of the four finalists for the next county manager. Two are local to Doña Ana with the others coming from California or Alabama.

In alphabetical order, the finalists are:

Scott Andrews, currently Assistant City Manager of Bakersfield, California, which has a population of 415,000



Barbara Bencomo, currently Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Las Cruces, with a population of 114,000

Stephen Lopez, currently Interim County Manager of Doña Ana County, with a total population of 225,000

Mark Tyner, a recently retired county administrator of Calhoun County, Alabama which has a population of 116,000

"The Board of Commissioners is excited about this pool of qualified candidates and hopes to have a new county manager identified in the coming weeks," Commission Chair Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez said in a statement. "We are committed to including our community in the selection process and look forward to introducing the finalists to residents, highlighting their expertise, while showcasing the unique features that make Doña Ana County a great place to live, work and thrive."

Finalists will be on-site for interviews and community visits Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. Exact locations and times will be announced later by the county. Feedback will be collected in-person and through an online portal on the Doña Ana County website throughout that weekend.