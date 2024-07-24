FBI searches home of former aide to New York Gov Kathy Hochul

The FBI has searched the Long Island home of a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The former staffer, Linda Sun, has not been accused of wrongdoing. An FBI spokesman declined to release details beyond confirming court-authorized law enforcement activity on Tuesday. The New York Times first reported the search of the $3.5 million home, which Sun shares with her husband Chris Hu in a gated community. Neither Sun or Hu returned voicemails seeking comment from AP on Wednesday. Sun had worked in state government for about 15 years, including a stint as Hochul’s deputy chief of staff.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.