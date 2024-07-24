Netanyahu to meet with Harris and Biden at crucial moment for US and Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a long-awaited White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at an important moment for all three politicians. Netanyahu’s White House visit on Thursday comes at a time of growing pressure on all three leaders to find an endgame to the nine-month war and to engineer the return of dozens of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Biden, who is not seeking reelection, is aiming to get Israel and Hamas to seal his proposal to release remaining hostages in Gaza over three phases as a legacy-affirming achievement. White House officials say that the negotiations are in the closing stages, but there are still issues that need to be resolved.

