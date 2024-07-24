Skip to Content
News

Rep. Escobar says Netanyahu unworthy of congressional address invitation, will not attend

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D - TX-16) will not be attending the upcoming address to a Joint Session of Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him unworthy of the invitation to make it due to the conduct of the war in Gaza.

In a released statement and a post on X.com (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning, Rep. Escobar said that a person can support the right of Israel to self-defense without unconditional support of its government.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unworthy of this invitation," Rep. Escobar said. "His reckless execution of the war in Gaza demonstrates his disinterest in mitigating the loss of civilian life, abiding by international law, or prioritizing the return of hostages - whose families I will meet with today.

Rep. Escobar concluded by saying “I will not be in attendance.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content