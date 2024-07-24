Rep. Escobar says Netanyahu unworthy of congressional address invitation, will not attend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D - TX-16) will not be attending the upcoming address to a Joint Session of Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him unworthy of the invitation to make it due to the conduct of the war in Gaza.

In a released statement and a post on X.com (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning, Rep. Escobar said that a person can support the right of Israel to self-defense without unconditional support of its government.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unworthy of this invitation," Rep. Escobar said. "His reckless execution of the war in Gaza demonstrates his disinterest in mitigating the loss of civilian life, abiding by international law, or prioritizing the return of hostages - whose families I will meet with today.

Rep. Escobar concluded by saying “I will not be in attendance.”