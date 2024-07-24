Snoop Dogg aims to inspire global audience at Paris Olympics as torch bearer before opening ceremony

AP Entertainment Writer

PARIS (AP) — When Snoop Dogg agreed to become an Olympic torch bearer, the hip-hop star recalled an emotional, iconic moment watching Muhammad Ali light the cauldron at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Now, Snoop Dogg hopes to recreate some of that magic for a global audience watching the Paris Olympics. He’ll be one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.

It’s an opportunity he never imagined.

“It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” Snoop Dogg said Wednesday of the late Ali, who surprised the crowd when he lit the cauldron because he had Parkinson’s disease.

Snoop Dogg will carry the torch in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, according to the town’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin.

“This is my own version of it,” Snoop Dogg said. “I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”

Snoop Dogg said he’s thankful for being a representative from the U.S. and France’s support in him taking part. He spoke during a call with sportscaster Mike Tirico and Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production.

“This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world,” he said. “At the same time, it says a lot about France as far as connecting the dots and allowing me to do this. I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this. I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Along with his torch-bearing duties, Snoop Dogg will serve as a prime-time NBC correspondent during the Games. He’ll be on the ground exploring the city’s landmarks and attending competitions and events.

The ultra-smooth entertainer already has had casual on-video interviews with a few Olympians about their sports, including women’s basketball player A’ja Wilson, gymnast Sunisa Lee, skateboarder Jagger Eaton and beach volleyball players Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng. Last month, he met with track star Noah Lyles and participated in a 200-meter race — clocking in at 34.44 seconds — with NBC analyst Ato Boldon and former national champion Wallace Spearmon.

Snoop Dogg arrived in Paris about 10 days before the opening ceremony, meeting with athletes and their family members along with learning their back stories. He has gone to the practice facilities to visit various teams such as judo, weightlifting, 3×3 basketball and fencing.

“I’m going to show you why they made me the man to do it,” he said. “I’m going to put all of my resources and energy around it with peace, love and harmony. That’s what the Olympics is all about. I feel like that’s why they chose me. That’s what I represent.”

