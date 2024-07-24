Ukraine’s foreign minister seeking ‘common ground’ with China in talks on ending war with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says he is seeking “common ground” in talks with his Chinese counterpart on ending his country’s war with Russia. Video released by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry showed Dmytro Kuleba arriving at the meeting venue in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou and exchanging remarks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Russian war in Ukraine, now in its third year, has strained relations between the two countries. Wang noted the growth in trade between the two countries and said that their relations have continued to develop normally “despite complex and ever-changing international and regional situations.”

