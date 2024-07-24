Winter Olympians will compete at these 13 venues when the Games return to Salt Lake City in 2034

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Winter Olympics will make its grand return to Salt Lake City in 2034. The decision Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee marks the success of Utah’s decadeslong effort to preserve Olympic venues and retain public enthusiasm. Local leaders have had their sights set on hosting again since before Salt Lake City even hosted its first Games in 2002. Continued use and upkeep of Olympic venues became the city’s main selling point in its pitch to bring back the Games. Salt Lake City bid leaders boast that they’ve created one of the most compact layouts in Olympic history. All venues are within a one-hour drive of the athletes village.

