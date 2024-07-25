El Paso man arrested for injury charge, traffic warrants during theft investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has arrested 28-year-old Andrew Martinez for an outstanding warrant for "Injury to a Child, Elderly Individual, or Disabled Individual," as well as two additional traffic warrants, during an investigation into a reported theft. El Paso County Jail records show that Martinez is being held on a $20,818‬ bond for the warrants. The sheriff's office has not released further details on the offenses for the original warrants.

According to a release, sheriff's deputies on Wednesday afternoon were called to the intersection of De Alva Drive and Clipper Road in Canutillo for the theft reprot. Deputies met with the victim who sent them to where Martinez was, alleging that Martinez had committed the theft.

Martinez was located by the deputies and he was found to have the outstanding criminal warrants. A stolen motorcycle was also found at that location. Deputies released the scene to the Anthony Police department to investigate the theft case, and Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility.