NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station

Officials say two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule. Test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were supposed to visit the orbiting lab for about a week and return in mid-June. But thruster failures and helium leaks on Boeing’s new Starliner capsule prompted NASA and Boeing to keep them up longer. Officials said they were not ready to announce a return date. This was the Boeing’s first test flight with a crew aboard. After the space shuttles retired, NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing for astronaut rides to the space station.

