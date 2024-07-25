New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visits Las Cruces to host public safety town hall

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is in Las Cruses Thursday to host a town hall on focused on public safety at at 5:30 p.m. at city's convention center. The public is invited to attend. ABC-7 will be live streaming the town hall as well on this page.

“Ensuring the safety and security of every New Mexican remains my top priority,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a statement earlier in the week announcing the event. “The town hall in Las Cruces this Thursday is an opportunity to hear directly from New Mexicans grappling with the state's crime problem and collaborate as a community on effective strategies to enhance public safety statewide.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham will be hosting a series of town halls on public safety around the state. The governor had called a special legislative session focused on such issues earlier this month, listing 8 top priorities to be addressed in a proclamation.

The session lasted less than a day with one bill passed. Gov. Lujan Grisham called the lack of results of the session "one of the most disappointing days of my career" in a statement.