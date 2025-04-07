ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming trend and dry conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting off the work week we kickoff a warming trend and anticipate dry conditions.

Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday but overall temps will still be below average. El Paso expect a high of 70, Las Cruces 69. Below average temps on't stick around for long as a warming trend begins. Temperatures will return to above average by mid week potentially reaching the 90s by Friday.

Today winds are expected to remain calm and conditions are expected to remain dry.