NYC bus crashes into Burger King after driver apparently suffers a medical episode

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bus driver suffered an apparent medical episode and crashed his bus into a closed fast food restaurant. Police say the driver crashed into a Burger King in Brooklyn just after midnight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Neither of the two passengers on the bus was injured. One of the passengers, 60-year-old Valorie Turner, was a medical worker who rushed to help the driver. Turner told TV station Fox 5 that the driver was moaning. She started CPR. Photos show debris and broken glass littering the pavement.

