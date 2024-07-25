Performers, Mascots, and Volunteers needed for Glow in the Park at TeentoberFest

EL PASO, Texas―The City of El Paso Public Libraries and Live Active El Paso are looking for performers, school mascots, and volunteers for a new community festival, Glow in the Park at Teentober Fest. Applications are now open for performers, community organizations, volunteers, school participants, and others who would like to participate in the public event. The deadline to apply is October 6. The event is a mashup of the Public Libraries Teentober Fest program and Glow in the Park program from Live Active El Paso, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Memorial Park Reserve, 1701 N Copia.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit the Public Libraries at www.ElPasoLibrary.org or the Parks and Recreation Department at www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Parks/.