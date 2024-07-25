Wind power can be a major source of tax revenue, but officials struggle to get communities on board

PIPER CITY, Ill. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of county tax data across three states — Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska — found wind companies rank among the biggest taxpayers in many rural communities, with their total tax bills at times outstripping that of large farms, power plants and other major businesses. Local officials and school superintendents, fire chiefs and community college administrators number among the people who are often first to see the economic benefits of wind development. But most people don’t ever learn about the tax implications for their county unless they enter a leadership position.

