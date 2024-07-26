“A blow to the Sinaloa Cartel”: Former U.S. Marshal discusses impact of ‘El Mayo’ arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada worked alongside Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán for years until Guzmán's extradition to the United States.

Zambada then assumed the lead of the Sinaloa Cartel until his arrest yesterday.

Former U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte said this could shake up the major cartels in the Juárez area.

"You may see an increase in the Juarez area," Almonte said. "The Juarez cartel and New Generation cartel may try to increase their pressure in the war against the Sinaloa Cartel, so only time will tell."

Though for the time being, the Sinaloa cartel will have to regroup, their position as one of the world's most powerful drug trafficking organizations won't go anywhere.

"This will by no means mean the end of the Sinaloa Cartel," Almonte added. "You have other people stepping up in (Zambada's) place."