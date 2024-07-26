Canada women’s soccer coach suspended over drone scandal, which may be part of ‘systemic’ issues

Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman was suspended and removed from the team for the Paris Olympics in the wake of a drone-spying scandal Friday, and the head of Canada Soccer said he was investigating a potential “systemic ethical shortcoming.” Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer’s CEO and general secretary, said players on the Canadian women’s team were not involved in any unethical behavior at the Paris Games. Priestman’s future with the team is “pending the outcome of our review of this matter entirely,” Blue said.

