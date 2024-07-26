How the borderland poor air quality can affect you, according to an expert 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 meteorologists issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the poor air quality expected. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso area on July 25 and 26th from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The atmospheric conditions are expected to produce high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area, according to the TCEQ. Dr. Hector I. Ocaranza-Flores, MD weighs in on how this can affect the community and how you can protect themselves?