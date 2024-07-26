New Orleans’ mayor accused her of stalking. Now she’s filed a $1 million defamation suit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit accusing Mayor LaToya Cantrell and some members of the city police department of civil rights violations and defamation. The suit was filed Friday by an attorney for French Quarter resident Anne Breaux, who says Cantrell falsely accused her of stalking and contends police officers illegally accessed state and federal background information on her. A photo Breaux snapped from her French Quarter balcony in April showed Cantrell dining across the street with a police bodyguard. The bodyguard has since been accused in a federal indictment of payroll fraud and making false statements about his relationship with Cantrell.

