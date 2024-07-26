Olympics opening ceremony moments: Lady Gaga, Zinedine Zidane

PARIS (AP) — Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes.” She was accompanied by a troupe of eight dancers carrying pink feather fans before she moved on to the piano. The singer’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why her performance was prerecorded. French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane kicked off the opening ceremony with the Olympic flame in his hands before handing it to a group of kids.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.