US coastal communities get $575M to guard against floods, other climate disasters

Published 2:11 PM

Associated Press

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government is giving more than a half-billion dollars to coastal communities to help them use nature-based preventative measures to address climate-related flooding and other disasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is allocating $575 million to 19 resiliency projects in several states. There’s a particular emphasis on Native American, urban and traditionally underserved communities that suffer repeated floods, wildfires and other weather-related disasters. The projects include more than $72 million for so-called “living shorelines” in New Jersey, using native plants, oyster reefs and other natural materials to restore and protect waterfronts.

