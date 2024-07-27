How photographer Frank Stewart captured the culture of jazz, church and Black life in the US

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (AP) — Jazz music and Black life in America are dominant themes in an exhibition of Frank Stewart’s photographs on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. A career retrospective entitled “Frank Stewart’s Nexus: An American Photographer’s Journey, 1960s to the Present,” is on display through Sept. 22. Brandywine is the fourth and final stop for the exhibition, which was organized by The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., and the Telfair Museums in Savannah, Georgia. Music is elemental to Stewart, who for 30 years was the senior staff photographer for Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

