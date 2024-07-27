Nita Ambani inaugurates India House, a first for the country at the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Fresh off the year’s most extravagant wedding, Nita Ambani inaugurated the India House for the Paris Olympics. The first of its kind at an Olympic Games for India, the temporary house that opened Saturday is meant to promote Indian culture as the country aspires to host the 2036 Games. The endeavor was born from the partnership between the Indian Olympic Association and the Reliance Foundation, founded and chaired by Ambani. India House is one of several hospitality houses that spring up around the Games, affiliated with participating countries or brands.

